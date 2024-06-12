RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 74,132 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,236 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,132 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $11,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 58.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,319,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

SYBT opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

