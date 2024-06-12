RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 220.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,844 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,066 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 114.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,508,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 853,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 291,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

