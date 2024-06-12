RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,473 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,243,000 after acquiring an additional 65,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NET opened at $74.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $4,561,073.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 60,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $4,561,073.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,841,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 624,717 shares of company stock worth $52,903,660. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.70.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

