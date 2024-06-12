Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $727.54 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $727.54 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010505 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,110.01 or 0.99923218 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012466 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00089258 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

