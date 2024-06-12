RH (RH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. RH has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RH to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $278.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.46.

Insider Activity at RH

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.