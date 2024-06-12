Reviewing Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) and Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and Addex Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Biopharma $163.91 million 2.08 -$62.26 million ($0.47) -4.89 Addex Therapeutics $1.83 million 5.13 -$11.76 million ($17.25) -0.51

Addex Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xeris Biopharma. Xeris Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

42.8% of Xeris Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Xeris Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Addex Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xeris Biopharma and Addex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Addex Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $4.63, suggesting a potential upside of 101.09%. Given Xeris Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Xeris Biopharma is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Xeris Biopharma and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Biopharma -37.58% -16,662.63% -19.58% Addex Therapeutics -818.50% -364.24% -154.26%

Volatility and Risk

Xeris Biopharma has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xeris Biopharma beats Addex Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome. It is also developing XP-8121, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of levothyroxine that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of hypothyroidism; and non-aqueous XeriSol and XeriJect technologies for various therapies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel mGlu2 PAM compounds for the treatment of CNS and related diseases; license and research agreement with Indivior PLC discovery, development, and commercialization of novel GABAB PAM compounds for the treatment of addiction and other CNS diseases; and The CharcotMarieTooth Association to evaluate the role of GABAB PAM compounds in preclinical models of CMT1A. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

