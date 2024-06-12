Research Analysts Set Expectations for BlackSky Technology Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for BlackSky Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BKSY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

BlackSky Technology Stock Performance

Shares of BKSY opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. BlackSky Technology has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $151.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 82.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 896,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

