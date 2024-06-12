Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sprinklr, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CXM. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Sprinklr stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

