Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 12th (ADBE, ASO, BBVA, BIRK, BP, CI, CMC, FBIO, GRMN, KR)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 12th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $54.20.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Mizuho currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Park National (NYSE:PRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price target on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

