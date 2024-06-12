Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Price Performance

RWT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 413,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The company has a market cap of $855.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.56. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

View Our Latest Analysis on RWT

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.