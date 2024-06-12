Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 827.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

