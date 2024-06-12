Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,691,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,548,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Comerica by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,930,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after buying an additional 1,088,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,444,000 after purchasing an additional 984,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,109,000 after purchasing an additional 870,812 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.32.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

