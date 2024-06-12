Redwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 262.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

ELV stock opened at $536.93 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.93.

Read Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.