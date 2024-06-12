Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,813 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

