Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 377,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,064,000 after purchasing an additional 151,771 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 868,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after buying an additional 20,266 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1495 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.