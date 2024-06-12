Redwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.84.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

