Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,131 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $156.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

