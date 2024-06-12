ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 36.2% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 40.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 12th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $262.90 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 36.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00113014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008508 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.