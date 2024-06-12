QUASA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,308.75 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $219,245.80 and $1,308.75 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00196131 USD and is up 11.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $975.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

