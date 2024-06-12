QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Up 1.5%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $209.87 and last traded at $209.80. Approximately 1,991,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,847,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after buying an additional 438,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after acquiring an additional 415,398 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.