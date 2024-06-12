Qtum Price Reaches $3.00 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00004438 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $315.27 million and approximately $34.43 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.73 or 0.05215237 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00047402 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00015108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,188,522 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

