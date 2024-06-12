Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 236.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,514 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Qorvo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Qorvo by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $4.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

