QNB Corp. (QNBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

QNB Stock Down 0.0 %

QNBC opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.51. QNB has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.12%.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

