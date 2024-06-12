QCR Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

QCR has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. QCR has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $62.94.

QCR Company Profile

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $141.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.83 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QCR will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

