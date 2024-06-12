Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report released on Wednesday, June 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MD. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

