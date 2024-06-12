Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Co. plc Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.56 per share.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $319.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $323.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.67. Eaton has a 52 week low of $185.55 and a 52 week high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.