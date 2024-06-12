PSQ (PSQH) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PSQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PSQ and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PSQ alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.15 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.19

PSQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares PSQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PSQ has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s rivals have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PSQ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 268 565 669 23 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.76%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 105.61%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

PSQ rivals beat PSQ on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.