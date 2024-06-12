Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Proto Labs worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 147,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 37,642 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 153,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,008. The firm has a market cap of $803.15 million, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 1.37. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.81 million. On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRLB

Proto Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.