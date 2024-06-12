ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.26

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.26 and last traded at $76.12, with a volume of 922601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.09.

Get ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,332.2% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.