ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.66

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 33220319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
