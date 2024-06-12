ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.66

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 33220319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.91.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $21,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after buying an additional 1,540,169 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $12,115,000. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,428,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 474,067 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

