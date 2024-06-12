ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.85. 275,742 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.45. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

