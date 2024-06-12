Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLD. Argus reduced their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.46. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

