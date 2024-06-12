ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.59

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 478639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
ProFrac Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63.
About ProFrac
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
