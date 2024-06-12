Power Corp of Canada Takes $3.62 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 24,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,685,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 127.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,536,000 after purchasing an additional 689,576 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 433,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.46. 2,095,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,616. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.19 and its 200-day moving average is $173.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

