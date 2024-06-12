Power Corp of Canada Sells 966 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Power Corp of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,725 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TXN traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.62. 760,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,596,524. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.15 and its 200-day moving average is $171.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

