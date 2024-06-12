Power Corp of Canada Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Power Corp of Canada lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,144,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after purchasing an additional 154,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,934. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.