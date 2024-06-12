Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 81.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.12. 196,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,507. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.52. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

