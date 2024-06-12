Power Corp of Canada Invests $4.38 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000. Power Corp of Canada owned 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 74,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of XRAY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.96. 1,855,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,377. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -61.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

