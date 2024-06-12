Power Corp of Canada Invests $3.34 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. 961,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,091,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a market cap of $272.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,470 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,074. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

