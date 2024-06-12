Power Corp of Canada Buys Shares of 51,683 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 51,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

EMR stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.62. 1,566,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,408. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

