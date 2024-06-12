Power Corp of Canada Buys Shares of 2,290 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $900,674,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. 185,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.51. The company has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock worth $17,438,915. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

