Power Corp of Canada Buys 31,831 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,831 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in News were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 31.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,140,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after acquiring an additional 984,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in News by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in News by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 482,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in News by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Price Performance

NWSA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,473. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. News Co. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.37.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

