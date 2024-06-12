Power Corp of Canada Buys 27,549 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Power Corp of Canada increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1,034.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.76. 2,083,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.97. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.