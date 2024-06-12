Power Corp of Canada Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,569 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 0.8% of Power Corp of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Power Corp of Canada’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8,968.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 902,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,152,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,831,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,434,000 after purchasing an additional 306,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.49. The stock had a trading volume of 867,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,229. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average is $111.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.