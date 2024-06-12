Point72 Italy S.r.l. Invests $11.38 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 6.6% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $160.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,056,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,489,609. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

