Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 145,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,000. NetEase comprises approximately 0.8% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.26. 716,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,558. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.73. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.30 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC cut their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

