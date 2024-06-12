Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. 1,124,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.