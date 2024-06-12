Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 20,593 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $612.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.30.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.98. 368,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

