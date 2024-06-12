Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $8.36 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,104 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,825.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,164.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,419 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.10. The company had a trading volume of 841,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

