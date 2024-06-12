Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $6.51 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $210.71. 875,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,237. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.66 and a one year high of $211.53. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.00 and a 200 day moving average of $199.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

